Appetizer
- Fresh Mint Rolls$11.95
Rice paper roll stuffed with shrimp or tofu, fresh vegetable, mint, bean sprout and noodle served with peanut sauce.
- Curry Puff$12.95
Potato,carrot cooked in a curry powder stuffed in pot sticker wrapper served with cucumber salad.
- Salmon Rolls$14.95
Crispy roll stuffed with Salmon, basil and fresh vegetable topped with spicy creamy cilantro sauce.
- Satay Chicken$12.95
Grilled marinated Chicken skewers, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
- Satay Beef$14.95
Grilled marinated beef skewers, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
- Corn Fritters$12.95
Corn fritters served with sweet cucumber garlic sauce topped peanut.
- Golden Tofu$11.95
Deep fried Tofu served with sweet and sour sauce with peanut and creamy Siracha sauce.
- Rocket Shrimp$12.95
Deep fried marinated shrimp wrapped with egg roll shell, served with sweet garlic sauce.
- Chicken Wings$11.95
Deep fried chicken wings topped with sweet garlic tamarind sauce.
- Roti and Curry$12.95
Roti bread with yellow curry sauce.
- Crispy Rolls$11.95
Fried egg rolls, served with sweet garlic sauce.
Soup
- Tom Kha$14.95
A blend of Thai spices and coconut milk soup with mushroom and chicken.
- Tom Yum$14.95
Spicy and sour soup with mushrooms, onion, Lemongrass, tomatoes and basil.
- Pho Tak$19.95
Spicy and sour soup with combination seafood and mushroom soup with a touch of lemon grass, onion, Tomatoes and chili.
- Gang Jurd$15.95
Combination of shrimp, chicken, tofu, spinach, silver noodle, napa cabbage in chicken broth.
- Tom Saap Thai Pork Spare Ribs$17.95
Spicy and sour broth-based Thai soup with slow cooked pork spare ribs, roasted rice powder, onion, tomatoes and sweet basil leaves.
Salad
- Papaya Salad$12.95
Fresh green shredded papaya salad with tomato, green bean and peanut, marinated with garlic and Thai spicy and sour sauce.
- Mango Salad$14.95
Shredded fresh mango with shrimps, fresh mint, onion mixed with Thai spices and seasoning.
- Larb Chicken$12.95
Minced chicken in roasted rice powder, chili, and spicy lime sauce with a touch of fresh mint and onio
- Larb Beef$14.95
Grilled beef in roasted rice powder, chili, and spicy lime sauce with a touch of fresh mint and onion
- Chicken Salad$12.95
Fresh spring mix, tomatoes,cucumber,fried onion and grill chicken served with light lemon creamy dressing.
- Tofu Salad$13.95
Crispy tofu in spicy garlic lime sauce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, green onion,and cilantro.
- Grilled Beef Salad$14.95
Grilled marinated steak in spicy garlic lime sauce, onion, tomato, and cilantro.
- Crispy Rice Salad$16.95
Crispy coconut rice mixed with cured pork, peanuts, scallions, red onion , mint and cilantro
- Three Buddy$29.99
Lao-style papaya salad served with grilled BBQ pork and sticky rice.
Entrée
- Fire Pork Belly$17.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with green bean, bell pepper, onion, basil in southern spicy paste. (This item is Thai-Style spicy)
- Ka Pow Moo Krob$17.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with green bean, bell pepper, onion, basil in garlic basil sauce.
- Thai Basil$14.95
Sautéed choice of meat in sweet basil garlic sauce. (Thai basil chicken is normally made with minced chicken)
- Asparagus Garlic Sauce$17.95
Fresh asparagus sautéed with prawn, minced chicken, egg white in spicy garlic sauce.
- Cashew Nut Chicken$15.95
Sautéed cashew nut with fried chicken, onion, baby corn, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce.
- Cashew Nut Tofu$15.95
Sautéed cashew nut with fried tofu, onion, baby corn, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce
- Grilled Marinated Pork$16.95
Grilled marinated thin slices of pork, served with chili garlic sauce.
- Lemongrass Chicken$14.95
Stir fried chicken, lemongrass, onion, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce.
- Thai BBQ Chicken$14.95
Thai style BBQ chicken, marinated with oriental spices, served with sweet garlic sauce.
- Pra Ram$14.95
Choice of meat on steamed vegetable topped with peanut sauce.
- Ginger Eggplant$15.95
Sauteed eggplant with choice of meat with bell pepper in basil ginger garlic sauce.
- Pad Prik King$14.95
Sautéed choice of meat with green bean in red chili garlic sauce.
- Garlic Chicken$14.95
Stir fried chicken with garlic pepper sauce with steam vegetable.
- Pad Prik Sod$14.95
Thai Sautéed dish with chicken, beef, or pork, jalapeño, onion, bell pepper, fresh ginger and broccoli.
- Chicken Paradise$15.95
Sautéed fried chicken with onion, cucumber, tomato and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.
- Broccoli Beef$15.95
Sautéed beef with broccoli in garlic soy sauce.
- Pepppercorn Beef$18.95
Sautee beef with onion,green bean,eggplant,basil with black pepper garlic sauce.
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli and egg.
- Tom Yum Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried rice with spicy and sour sauce, with choice of meat, egg, baby corn, tomato, bell pepper, basil and mushroom.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, raisin and egg.
- Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Sweet basil leaves, hot pepper, green bean stir-fried with rice in homemade sauce.
Noodle
- Pad Thai$14.95
Pan fried rice noodle with choice of meat, tofu, egg, bean sprouts and onion topped with peanut.
- Drunken Noodle$14.95
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of meat with garlic, basil, chili, egg and vegetable.
- Pad See Eew$14.95
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of meat with garlic, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.
Noodle Soup
- Stew Beef Noodle Soup$16.95
The tender braised beef ,beef balls ,egg noodle, bean sprout cilantro and green onion in rich beef broth
- Yen Ta Fo$16.95
Rice noodle with shrimp,calamari,fish cakes,fish ball,fried tofu and Chinese broccoli in spicy broth
- Chicken Noodle Soup$14.95
Chicken, bean sprouts, cilantro, onion, rice noodle served in a light chicken broth.
- Tom Yum Noodle Soup$16.95
Rice noodles in spicy and sour broth, bean sprouts, cilantro, onion, peanuts, minced chicken, shrimp, tofu and fish ball.
Curry
- Yellow Curry$14.95
Yellow curry with chicken slowed cooked in coconut milk and potato cubes, served with cucumber salad.
- Green Curry$14.95
Spicy green curry cooked in coconut milk with choice of meat, eggplant and green beans.
- Red Curry$14.95
Red curry paste in a coconut milk with bamboo shoot, carrot, bell pepper, and sweet basil with choice of meat.
- Panang Nur$16.95
Mild red thick curry in a coconut milk with carrot, bell pepper, sweet basil, and tender beef cube.
- Pumpkin Curry$18.95
Thai-style red curry sauce with pumpkin, basil, bell pepper, green bean and baby corn.
Vegetarian
- Spicy Peppercorn Tofu$15.95
Slightly deep fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, coconut milk, chili sauce.
- Veggies Lover$14.95
Sauteed of green beans, Napa cabbage, tomato, baby corn,carrot,and broccoli in light garlic sauce.
- Tofu Claypot$14.95
Sautéed tofu, baby corn, mushroom, green onion, broccoli, cabbage in ginger garlic sauce.
- Tofu Madness$16.95
Slightly fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, pepper, basil, onion, green bean, eggplant in Thai southern style sauce.
Seafood and Fish
- Ginger Fish$20.95
Slightly deep fried fish with onion,mushroom with fresh ginger garlic pepper sauce.
- Spicy Peppercorn Fish$20.95
Batter-fried fish fillet sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, coconut milk and red chili paste.
- Garlic Whole Fish$26.95
Fried crispy whole fish topped with garlic pepper sauce,served with steamed vegetables
- Goong Gratiem$21.95
Marinated jumbo prawns sauteed in garlic black pepper sauce with steamed vegetable.
- Seafood Hot Plate$22.95
Combination of prawns, scallop, calamari, fish and mussel sauteed in homemade garlic spicy sauce, served on sizzling plate.
- Salmon Chu Chee$20.95
Grilled salmon steak topped with spicy chili curry sauce with a touch of Thai herbs and vegetable.
Secret Menu
- Tamarind Prawn$21.95
Deep fried prawns and onion rings topped with tamarind sauce and fried red onion.
- Pad Cha Seafood$22.95
Stir fried combination seafood with thai herb, bell pepper, onion, basil, lemongrass in thai ginger chilli sauce.
- Spicy Cat Fish$20.95
Stir fried breaded fish with bell pepper,onion, eggplant and basil in Thai spicy chili paste
- Gang Som Sai Bua$20.95
The Southen-Thai spicy style curry with lotus root and shrimp. It’s spicy sour and served with coconut rice.
- Seafood Champion$25.95
Combination seafood cooked with bell pepper, coconut milk, red chili paste, egg, served in young coconut.
- Khua King Kai$18.95
Southern Thai spicy curry paste with ground chicken, sliced kaffir lime leaves and fresh Thai chili served with steamed vegetable and coconut rice.
- C Fresh Mint Roll$36.00
Rice paper roll stuffed with shrimp or tofu, fresh vegetable,mint,and noodle served with garlic sauce topped with peanut)
- C Chicken Satay$55.00
Grilled marinated Chicken skewer, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
- C Beef Satay$60.00+
Grilled marinated Beef skewer, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
- C Crispy Egg Rolls$60.00+
Deep fried egg roll,served with sweet garlic sauce
- C Rocket Shrimp$50.00
Deep Fried marinated shrimp wrapped in rice paper.
- C Curry Puff$80.00
Potato,carrot cooked in a curry powder stuffed in pot sticker wrapper served with cucumber salad.
- C Chicken Wings$55.00
Deep fried chicken wing served with sweet garlic sauce.
- C Papaya Salad$50.00+
Fresh green shredded papaya with tomato,green bean and peanut,marinated with light sweet,sour garlic dressing
- C Mango Salad$60.00+
Shredded fresh mango with shrimp,mint,onion mixed with thai spices and seasoning.
- C Chicken Larb Salad$55.00+
Ground chicken in roasted rice powder,chili,mint,onion and spicy lime sauce served on lecture.
- C Beef Larb Salad$60.00+
Grilled beef in roasted rice powder,chili,mint,onion and spicy lime sauce served on lecture.
- C Chicken Yellow Curry$70.00
Yellow curry with chicken cooked in coconut milk and potato cubes, served with cucumber salad
- C Red Curry$70.00
Red curry paste in a coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and sweet basil with choice of chicken, beef or pork.
- C Green Curry$70.00
Spicy green curry cooked in coconut milk with choice of chicken, beef or pork, eggplant, green beans and fresh sweet basil.
- C Panang Beef$75.00+
Mild red thick curry in a coconut milk with carrot, bell pepper, sweet basil, and tender beef cube.
- C Pumpkin Curry$80.00
Thai style red curry with pumpkin, sweet basil, bell pepper, carrot and baby corn.
- C Padthai Noodle$60.00
Pan fried rice noodle with chicken, fried tofu, egg, bean sprouts and green onion topped with ground peanut.
- C Pad See Eew$60.00
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of chicken, beef, pork or tofu with garlic, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.
- C Drunken Noodle$60.00
Pan fried rice noodles with choice of chicken, beef pork or tofu with garlic, basil, chili, egg and vegetable.
- C Thai Fried Rice$60.00
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli and egg.
- C Pineapple Fried Rice$70.00
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, raisin and egg.
- C Thai Basil Fried Rice$70.00
Sweet basil leaves, hot pepper, green bean stir-fried with rice in homemade sauce.
- C Thai Basil$60.00
Minced chicken, pork, beef, or vegetarian. Sauteed choice of meat in sweet basil and fresh chili garlic sauce.
- C Pra Ram$60.00
Choice of meat on steamed spinach topped with peanut sauce.
- C Pad Prik King$60.00
Sauteed choice of meat with green bean and bell pepper in sweet red chili garlic sauce.
- C Cashew Nut Chicken$60.00+
Sauteed cashew nut with chicken, onion, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce.
- C Cashew Nut Tofu$60.00+
Sauteed cashew nut with chicken, onion, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce.
- C Grilled Marinated Pork$65.00+
Grilled marinated thin slices of pork, served with chili garlic sauce.
- C Garlic Black Pepper Beef$65.00+
Sautee beef with onion,green bean,eggplant,basil with black pepper garlic sauce.
- C Garlic Prawns$90.00+
Marinated jumbo prawns sauteed in garlic black pepper sauce with steamed vegetable.
- C Spicy Peppercorn Fish$85.00+
Slighly deep fried fish fillet sautee with peppercorn,bell pepper,onion,coconut milk,chilli in homemade suace.
- C Tofu Claypot$60.00+
Sautéed tofu, baby corn, mushroom, green onion, broccoli, cabbage in ginger garlic sauce.
- C Tofu Madness$75.00+
Slightly fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, pepper, basil, onion, green bean, eggplant in Thai southern style sauce.
- C Mixed Green$60.00+
Sauteed of Chinese broccoli, green beans, Napa cabbage, tomato, baby corn,carrot,and broccoli in light garlic sauce
- C Spicy Peppercorn Tofu$60.00+
Slightly deep fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, coconut milk, chili sauce.
- C Lemongrass Chicken$65.00+
Stir fried chicken, lemongrass, onion, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce.
- C Garlic Chicken$65.00+
Stir fried chicken with garlic pepper sauce with steam vegetable.
- C Chicken Paradise$70.00+
Sautéed fried chicken with onion, cucumber, tomato and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.
- C Broccoli Beef$75.00+
Sautéed beef with broccoli in garlic soy sauce.
- C Jasmine Rice$30.00+
- C Brown Rice$40.00+
- C Coconut Rice$45.00+