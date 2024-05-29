Andaman Thai - Walnut Creek 1560 Newell Avenue
Featured Items
- Drunken Noodle
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of meat with garlic, basil, chili, egg and vegetable.$14.95
- Chicken Paradise
Sautéed fried chicken with onion, cucumber, tomato and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.$15.95
- Pad Thai
Pan fried rice noodle with choice of meat, tofu, egg, bean sprouts and onion topped with peanut.$14.95
Appetizer
- Fresh Mint Rolls
Rice paper roll stuffed with shrimp or tofu, fresh vegetable, mint, bean sprout and noodle served with peanut sauce.$11.95
- Curry Puff
Potato,carrot cooked in a curry powder stuffed in pot sticker wrapper served with cucumber salad.$12.95
- Salmon Rolls
Crispy roll stuffed with Salmon, basil and fresh vegetable topped with spicy creamy cilantro sauce.$14.95
- Satay Chicken
Grilled marinated Chicken skewers, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.$12.95
- Satay Beef
Grilled marinated beef skewers, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.$14.95
- Corn Fritters
Corn fritters served with sweet cucumber garlic sauce topped peanut.$12.95
- Golden Tofu
Deep fried Tofu served with sweet and sour sauce with peanut and creamy Siracha sauce.$11.95
- Rocket Shrimp
Deep fried marinated shrimp wrapped with egg roll shell, served with sweet garlic sauce.$12.95
- Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wings topped with sweet garlic tamarind sauce.$11.95
- Roti and Curry
Roti bread with yellow curry sauce.$12.95
- Crispy Rolls
Fried egg rolls, served with sweet garlic sauce.$11.95
Soup
- Tom Kha
A blend of Thai spices and coconut milk soup with mushroom and chicken.$14.95
- Tom Yum
Spicy and sour soup with mushrooms, onion, Lemongrass, tomatoes and basil.$14.95
- Pho Tak
Spicy and sour soup with combination seafood and mushroom soup with a touch of lemon grass, onion, Tomatoes and chili.$19.95
- Gang Jurd
Combination of shrimp, chicken, tofu, spinach, silver noodle, napa cabbage in chicken broth.$15.95
- Tom Saap Thai Pork Spare Ribs
Spicy and sour broth-based Thai soup with slow cooked pork spare ribs, roasted rice powder, onion, tomatoes and sweet basil leaves.$17.95
Salad
- Papaya Salad
Fresh green shredded papaya salad with tomato, green bean and peanut, marinated with garlic and Thai spicy and sour sauce.$12.95
- Mango Salad
Shredded fresh mango with shrimps, fresh mint, onion mixed with Thai spices and seasoning.$14.95
- Larb Chicken
Minced chicken in roasted rice powder, chili, and spicy lime sauce with a touch of fresh mint and onio$12.95
- Larb Beef
Grilled beef in roasted rice powder, chili, and spicy lime sauce with a touch of fresh mint and onion$14.95
- Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix, tomatoes,cucumber,fried onion and grill chicken served with light lemon creamy dressing.$12.95
- Tofu Salad
Crispy tofu in spicy garlic lime sauce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, green onion,and cilantro.$13.95
- Grilled Beef Salad
Grilled marinated steak in spicy garlic lime sauce, onion, tomato, and cilantro.$14.95
- Crispy Rice Salad
Crispy coconut rice mixed with cured pork, peanuts, scallions, red onion , mint and cilantro$16.95
- Three Buddy
Lao-style papaya salad served with grilled BBQ pork and sticky rice.$29.99
Entrée
- Fire Pork Belly
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with green bean, bell pepper, onion, basil in southern spicy paste. (This item is Thai-Style spicy)$17.95
- Ka Pow Moo Krob
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with green bean, bell pepper, onion, basil in garlic basil sauce.$17.95
- Thai Basil
Sautéed choice of meat in sweet basil garlic sauce. (Thai basil chicken is normally made with minced chicken)$14.95
- Asparagus Garlic Sauce
Fresh asparagus sautéed with prawn, minced chicken, egg white in spicy garlic sauce.$17.95
- Cashew Nut Chicken
Sautéed cashew nut with fried chicken, onion, baby corn, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce.$15.95
- Cashew Nut Tofu
Sautéed cashew nut with fried tofu, onion, baby corn, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce$15.95
- Grilled Marinated Pork
Grilled marinated thin slices of pork, served with chili garlic sauce.$16.95
- Lemongrass Chicken
Stir fried chicken, lemongrass, onion, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce.$14.95
- Thai BBQ Chicken
Thai style BBQ chicken, marinated with oriental spices, served with sweet garlic sauce.$14.95
- Pra Ram
Choice of meat on steamed vegetable topped with peanut sauce.$14.95
- Ginger Eggplant
Sauteed eggplant with choice of meat with bell pepper in basil ginger garlic sauce.$15.95
- Pad Prik King
Sautéed choice of meat with green bean in red chili garlic sauce.$14.95
- Garlic Chicken
Stir fried chicken with garlic pepper sauce with steam vegetable.$14.95
- Pad Prik Sod
Thai Sautéed dish with chicken, beef, or pork, jalapeño, onion, bell pepper, fresh ginger and broccoli.$14.95
- Chicken Paradise
Sautéed fried chicken with onion, cucumber, tomato and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.$15.95
- Broccoli Beef
Sautéed beef with broccoli in garlic soy sauce.$15.95
- Pepppercorn Beef
Sautee beef with onion,green bean,eggplant,basil with black pepper garlic sauce.$18.95
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli and egg.$14.95
- Tom Yum Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with spicy and sour sauce, with choice of meat, egg, baby corn, tomato, bell pepper, basil and mushroom.$14.95
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, raisin and egg.$15.95
- Basil Fried Rice
Sweet basil leaves, hot pepper, green bean stir-fried with rice in homemade sauce.$14.95
Noodle
- Pad Thai
Pan fried rice noodle with choice of meat, tofu, egg, bean sprouts and onion topped with peanut.$14.95
- Drunken Noodle
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of meat with garlic, basil, chili, egg and vegetable.$14.95
- Pad See Eew
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of meat with garlic, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.$14.95
Noodle Soup
- Stew Beef Noodle Soup
The tender braised beef ,beef balls ,egg noodle, bean sprout cilantro and green onion in rich beef broth$16.95
- Yen Ta Fo
Rice noodle with shrimp,calamari,fish cakes,fish ball,fried tofu and Chinese broccoli in spicy broth$16.95
- Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken, bean sprouts, cilantro, onion, rice noodle served in a light chicken broth.$14.95
- Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in spicy and sour broth, bean sprouts, cilantro, onion, peanuts, minced chicken, shrimp, tofu and fish ball.$16.95
Curry
- Yellow Curry
Yellow curry with chicken slowed cooked in coconut milk and potato cubes, served with cucumber salad.$14.95
- Green Curry
Spicy green curry cooked in coconut milk with choice of meat, eggplant and green beans.$14.95
- Red Curry
Red curry paste in a coconut milk with bamboo shoot, carrot, bell pepper, and sweet basil with choice of meat.$14.95
- Panang Nur
Mild red thick curry in a coconut milk with carrot, bell pepper, sweet basil, and tender beef cube.$16.95
- Pumpkin Curry
Thai-style red curry sauce with pumpkin, basil, bell pepper, green bean and baby corn.$18.95
Vegetarian
- Spicy Peppercorn Tofu
Slightly deep fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, coconut milk, chili sauce.$15.95
- Veggies Lover
Sauteed of green beans, Napa cabbage, tomato, baby corn,carrot,and broccoli in light garlic sauce.$14.95
- Tofu Claypot
Sautéed tofu, baby corn, mushroom, green onion, broccoli, cabbage in ginger garlic sauce.$14.95
- Tofu Madness
Slightly fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, pepper, basil, onion, green bean, eggplant in Thai southern style sauce.$16.95
Seafood and Fish
- Ginger Fish
Slightly deep fried fish with onion,mushroom with fresh ginger garlic pepper sauce.$20.95
- Spicy Peppercorn Fish
Batter-fried fish fillet sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, coconut milk and red chili paste.$20.95
- Garlic Whole Fish
Fried crispy whole fish topped with garlic pepper sauce,served with steamed vegetables$26.95
- Goong Gratiem
Marinated jumbo prawns sauteed in garlic black pepper sauce with steamed vegetable.$21.95
- Seafood Hot Plate
Combination of prawns, scallop, calamari, fish and mussel sauteed in homemade garlic spicy sauce, served on sizzling plate.$22.95
- Salmon Chu Chee
Grilled salmon steak topped with spicy chili curry sauce with a touch of Thai herbs and vegetable.$20.95
Secret Menu
- Tamarind Prawn
Deep fried prawns and onion rings topped with tamarind sauce and fried red onion.$21.95
- Pad Cha Seafood
Stir fried combination seafood with thai herb, bell pepper, onion, basil, lemongrass in thai ginger chilli sauce.$22.95
- Spicy Cat Fish
Stir fried breaded fish with bell pepper,onion, eggplant and basil in Thai spicy chili paste$20.95
- Gang Som Sai Bua
The Southen-Thai spicy style curry with lotus root and shrimp. It’s spicy sour and served with coconut rice.$20.95
- Seafood Champion
Combination seafood cooked with bell pepper, coconut milk, red chili paste, egg, served in young coconut.$25.95
- Khua King Kai
Southern Thai spicy curry paste with ground chicken, sliced kaffir lime leaves and fresh Thai chili served with steamed vegetable and coconut rice.$18.95
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
Catering
- C Fresh Mint Roll
Rice paper roll stuffed with shrimp or tofu, fresh vegetable,mint,and noodle served with garlic sauce topped with peanut)$36.00
- C Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated Chicken skewer, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.$55.00
- C Beef Satay
Grilled marinated Beef skewer, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.$60.00+
- C Crispy Egg Rolls
Deep fried egg roll,served with sweet garlic sauce$60.00+
- C Rocket Shrimp
Deep Fried marinated shrimp wrapped in rice paper.$50.00
- C Curry Puff
Potato,carrot cooked in a curry powder stuffed in pot sticker wrapper served with cucumber salad.$80.00
- C Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wing served with sweet garlic sauce.$55.00
- C Papaya Salad
Fresh green shredded papaya with tomato,green bean and peanut,marinated with light sweet,sour garlic dressing$50.00+
- C Mango Salad
Shredded fresh mango with shrimp,mint,onion mixed with thai spices and seasoning.$60.00+
- C Chicken Larb Salad
Ground chicken in roasted rice powder,chili,mint,onion and spicy lime sauce served on lecture.$55.00+
- C Beef Larb Salad
Grilled beef in roasted rice powder,chili,mint,onion and spicy lime sauce served on lecture.$60.00+
- C Chicken Yellow Curry
Yellow curry with chicken cooked in coconut milk and potato cubes, served with cucumber salad$70.00
- C Red Curry
Red curry paste in a coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and sweet basil with choice of chicken, beef or pork.$70.00
- C Green Curry
Spicy green curry cooked in coconut milk with choice of chicken, beef or pork, eggplant, green beans and fresh sweet basil.$70.00
- C Panang Beef
Mild red thick curry in a coconut milk with carrot, bell pepper, sweet basil, and tender beef cube.$75.00+
- C Pumpkin Curry
Thai style red curry with pumpkin, sweet basil, bell pepper, carrot and baby corn.$80.00
- C Padthai Noodle
Pan fried rice noodle with chicken, fried tofu, egg, bean sprouts and green onion topped with ground peanut.$60.00
- C Pad See Eew
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of chicken, beef, pork or tofu with garlic, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.$60.00
- C Drunken Noodle
Pan fried rice noodles with choice of chicken, beef pork or tofu with garlic, basil, chili, egg and vegetable.$60.00
- C Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli and egg.$60.00
- C Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, raisin and egg.$70.00
- C Thai Basil Fried Rice
Sweet basil leaves, hot pepper, green bean stir-fried with rice in homemade sauce.$70.00
- C Thai Basil
Minced chicken, pork, beef, or vegetarian. Sauteed choice of meat in sweet basil and fresh chili garlic sauce.$60.00
- C Pra Ram
Choice of meat on steamed spinach topped with peanut sauce.$60.00
- C Pad Prik King
Sauteed choice of meat with green bean and bell pepper in sweet red chili garlic sauce.$60.00
- C Cashew Nut Chicken
Sauteed cashew nut with chicken, onion, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce.$60.00+
- C Cashew Nut Tofu
Sauteed cashew nut with chicken, onion, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce.$60.00+
- C Grilled Marinated Pork
Grilled marinated thin slices of pork, served with chili garlic sauce.$65.00+
- C Garlic Black Pepper Beef
Sautee beef with onion,green bean,eggplant,basil with black pepper garlic sauce.$65.00+
- C Garlic Prawns
Marinated jumbo prawns sauteed in garlic black pepper sauce with steamed vegetable.$90.00+
- C Spicy Peppercorn Fish
Slighly deep fried fish fillet sautee with peppercorn,bell pepper,onion,coconut milk,chilli in homemade suace.$85.00+
- C Tofu Claypot
Sautéed tofu, baby corn, mushroom, green onion, broccoli, cabbage in ginger garlic sauce.$60.00+
- C Tofu Madness
Slightly fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, pepper, basil, onion, green bean, eggplant in Thai southern style sauce.$75.00+
- C Mixed Green
Sauteed of Chinese broccoli, green beans, Napa cabbage, tomato, baby corn,carrot,and broccoli in light garlic sauce$60.00+
- C Spicy Peppercorn Tofu
Slightly deep fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, coconut milk, chili sauce.$60.00+
- C Lemongrass Chicken
Stir fried chicken, lemongrass, onion, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce.$65.00+
- C Garlic Chicken
Stir fried chicken with garlic pepper sauce with steam vegetable.$65.00+
- C Chicken Paradise
Sautéed fried chicken with onion, cucumber, tomato and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.$70.00+
- C Broccoli Beef
Sautéed beef with broccoli in garlic soy sauce.$75.00+
- C Jasmine Rice$30.00+
- C Brown Rice$40.00+
- C Coconut Rice$45.00+