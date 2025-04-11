Andaman Thai - San Ramon (Market Place)
Featured Items
Grilled Marinated Pork
Grilled marinated thin slices of pork served with chili garlic sauce.$16.95
Fresh Spring Rolls
Rice paper roll stuffed with shrimp or tofu and fresh vegetable served with peanut sauce.$11.95
Drunken Noodle
Pan-fried thick rice noodles with choice of meat with garlic basil sauce, chili, egg, onion, bell pepper and mixed vegetable.$14.95
Drinks
Appetizer
Fresh Spring Rolls
Rice paper roll stuffed with shrimp or tofu and fresh vegetable served with peanut sauce.$11.95
Curry Puff
Small pie of curry potato, carrot, onion stuffed in deep fried pastry shell served with sweet garlic cucumber sauce topped with peanut.$12.95
Satay Chicken
Grilled marinated Chicken skewers, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.$13.95
Satay Beef
Grilled marinated beef skewers, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.$14.95
Golden Tofu
Crispy tofu served with spicy creamy Siracha and sweet and sour sauce topped with peanut.$11.95
Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wings topped with fried basil and sweet tamarind sauce.$12.95
Roti and Curry
Flat-bread served with yellow curry sauce.$12.95
Rocket Shrimp
Deep fried marinated shrimp wrapped served with sweet garlic sauce.$13.95
Salmon Rolls
Crispy roll stuffed with Salmon, basil and avocado served with spicy creamy cilantro sauce$14.95
Crispy Rolls
Crispy egg rolls stuffed with chicken and shrimp or vegetarian served with sweet garlic sauce.$12.95
Fried Calamari
Fried and crisp calamari served with sweet chili sauce.$14.95
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crabs served with chili garlic sauce.$15.95
Soup
Tom Kha
Slow-cooked dark meat chicken in creamy coconut milk soup with Thai herbs and mushrooms .$14.95
Tom Yum
Spicy and sour soup with mushroom, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaf, onion, tomatoes and sweet hot chili paste.$14.95
Pho Tak
Spicy and sour soup with combination seafood and mushroom with a touch of lemongrass, onion, tomatoes and chili.$20.95
Gang Jurd
Combination of shrimp, chicken and tofu in clear broth with spinach, cabbage and silver noodle topped with chopped cilantro, green onions and fried garlic.$17.95
Tom Saap Thai Pork Spare Ribs
Spicy and sour broth-based Thai soup with slow cooked pork spare ribs, roasted rice powder, onion, tomatoes and sweet basil leaves.$18.95
Salad
Papaya Salad
Shredded unripe green papaya with tomato, green bean, carrot and peanut tossed in Thai dressing.$11.95
Mango Salad
Shredded mango with shrimps, onion, cilantro and carrot mixed with Thai spices and seasoning on green salad.$14.95
Chicken Larb
Minced chicken in roasted rice powder and spicy lime sauce with a touch of fresh mint, cilantro and onions on green salad.$13.95
Beef Larb
Grilled beef slice in roasted rice powder and spicy lime sauce with a touch of fresh mint, cilantro and onions on green salad.$15.95
Chicken Salad
Fresh salad, tomatoes, cucumber, fried onion and grill chicken served with creamy lemon dressing.$13.95
Tofu Salad
Crispy tofu in garlic lime sauce, cilantro, onion, tomato, carrot, cucumber over fresh salad.$13.95
Grilled Beef Salad
Grilled marinated steak in spicy lime sauce, onion, carrot, cucumber, tomatoes and cilantro with green salad.$15.95
Crispy Rice Salad
Crispy coconut rice mixed with cured pork, peanuts, scallions, red onion, mint and cilantro$17.95
Three Buddy
Lao style papaya salad served with grilled BBQ pork and sticky rice.$29.99
Seafood Salad
Mixed seafood salad seasoning with lime juice, tomato, onion,and cilantro.and sweet chili sauce$18.95
Entrée
Fire Pork Belly
Crispy pork belly stir fried with green bean, bell pepper, onion, basil in Southern Thai spicy paste. (This dish is SPICY)$18.95
Pad Cha Moo Krob
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Thai herb, bell pepper, onion, basil, lemongrass, peppercorn in chili garlic sauce.$18.95
Chicken Paradise
Sautéed fried chicken with onion, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.$16.95
Lemongrass Chicken
Stir fried chicken, fresh lemongrass, onion, bell pepper in creamy coconut milk and chili garlic sauce.$14.95
Pad Prik King
Sautéed choice of meat with green bean and bell pepper in sweet and spicy chili paste.$14.95
Pad Prik Sod
Thai Sautéed choice of meat jalapeño, onion, bell pepper, fresh ginger and broccoli in garlic chili sauce.$14.95
Lava Beef
Stir-fried beef with peppercorn, bell pepper, basil, onion, green bean in Southern Thai style sauce. (This dish is SPICY)$17.95
Thai Basil
Sautéed choice of meat with bell pepper, onion, basil in sweet basil garlic sauce.$14.95
Grilled Marinated Pork
Grilled marinated thin slices of pork served with chili garlic sauce.$16.95
Cashew Nut Chicken
Sautéed cashew nut with fried chicken, onion, bell pepper, baby corn in sweet chili homemade sauce.$15.95
Ginger Eggplant
Sautéed eggplant with choice of meat, garlic, bell pepper in basil ginger sauce.$16.95
Broccoli Beef
Sautéed beef with broccoli in garlic soy sauce.$16.95
Pepppercorn Beef
Stir fried beef with eggplant, green bean, onion, basil, bell pepper, peppercorn in house garlic black pepper sauce.$17.95
Pra Ram
Choice of meat on mixed vegetables, topped with peanut sauce.$14.95
Garlic Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with garlic black pepper sauce served on steamed vegetables.$14.95
Sweet and Sour
Sauteed chicken with onion, tomato and pineapple, bell pepper, cucumber in sweet and sour sauce.$16.95
Cashew Nut Tofu
Sautéed cashew nut with fried Tofu, onion, baby corn, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce$15.95
Veggies Lover
Sautéed green beans, cabbage, tomato, baby corn, carrot, Chinese broccoli and broccoli in garlic soy sauce.$14.95
Tofu Madness
Deep-fried battered tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, basil, onion, green bean, eggplant in Southern Thai style sauce.$16.95
Tofu Claypot
Sautéed tofu, baby corn, mushroom, green onion, broccoli, cabbage in sesame oil and ginger garlic sauce.$14.95
Spicy Peppercorn Tofu
Deep-fried battered tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, basil, coconut milk in Thai style red curry paste sauce.$15.95
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli and egg.$14.95
Tom Yum Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with Tom Yum style spicy and sour sauce, egg, baby corn, tomato, bell pepper, onion and mushroom.$15.95
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, raisin, turmeric powder and egg.$15.95
Basil Fried Rice
Sweet basil leaves, bell pepper, green bean, onion, bamboo shoot stir-fried with rice in homemade basil sauce.$15.95
Curry
Green Curry
Spicy green curry cooked in coconut milk with choice of meat, basil, bell pepper, eggplant and green beans.$14.95
Panang Curry
Mild to medium red curry in a coconut milk with carrot, bell pepper, basil and tender beef cube.$16.95
Yellow Curry
Slow-cooked chicken thighs in yellow curry coconut milk and potato served with cucumber salad$14.95
Red Curry
Red curry paste in a coconut milk with choice of meat, bamboo shoot, carrot, bell pepper and basil.$14.95
Pumpkin Curry
Thai-style red curry sauce with pumpkin, basil, bell pepper, green bean, carrot and baby corn.$19.95
Noodle
Pad Thai
Pan-fried rice noodle with chicken, fried tofu, egg, bean sprouts and green onion topped with peanut.$14.95
Drunken Noodle
Pan-fried thick rice noodles with choice of meat with garlic basil sauce, chili, egg, onion, bell pepper and mixed vegetable.$14.95
Pad See Eew
Pan-fried thick rice noodles with choice of meat with garlic, Chinese broccoli, egg in Sweet soy sauce.$14.95
Noodle Soup
Stew Beef Noodle Soup
Egg noodle topped with tender braised beef, bean sprout, onion, cilantro served in a rich beef broth topped with fried garlic.$17.95
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken, bean sprouts, cilantro, onion, rice noodle served in a light chicken broth topped with fried garlic.$15.95
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodles in spicy and sour broth, sprouts, cilantro, onion, peanuts, shrimp, minced chicken, fish cake and fish ball topped with fried wontons and garlic.$17.95
Yen Ta Fo
Thick rice noodle with shrimp, calamari, fish cakes, fish ball, fried tofu and Chinese broccoli in spicy red bean broth topped with fried wontons and garlic.$17.95
Seafood and Fish
Ginger Fish
Deep-fried battered fish fillets with onion, mushroom, bell pepper in fresh ginger garlic and black pepper sauce.$20.95
Spicy Peppercorn Fish
Deep-fried battered fish fillets sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, basil, coconut milk and red curry chili paste.$21.95
Garlic Whole Fish
Crispy whole Pompano fish topped with garlic black pepper sauce served with steamed broccoli and carrot.$27.95
Goong Kratiem
Sautéed shrimps in garlic black pepper sauce with steamed vegetable topped with onion.$20.95
Seafood Hot Plate
Combination of prawns, scallop, calamari, fish and mussel, peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, basil sautéed in homemade garlic sweet and spicy sauce on sizzling plate.$22.95
Pla Rad Prik
Deep-fried battered fish fillet fish fillets in batter served with sweet tamarind sauce and crispy basil.$21.95
Secret Menu
Tamarind Prawns
Deep-fried battered prawns topped with tamarind sauce and fried red onion served with shredded cabbage.$20.95
Pad Cha Seafood
Stir fried combination seafood with Thai herb, bell pepper, peppercorn, onion, basil, lemongrass in chili garlic sauce.$22.95
Seafood Champion
Combination seafood cooked with coconut milk, red chili paste, bell pepper, onion, basil and egg.$26.95
Spicy Cat Fish
Deep fried catfish stir fried with peppercorn, bell pepper, basil, onion, green bean, eggplant in Southern Thai style sauce. (This dish is SPICY)$21.95
Khua King Kai
Southern Thai spicy curry paste with minced chicken and fresh Thai chili served with vegetable and coconut rice. (This dish is SPICY)$19.95
Gang Som Sai Bua
The Southern-Thai style spicy tamarind curry with lotus root and shrimp served with coconut rice and sided with steam vegetables. (This dish is SPICY)$20.95
Sides
Dessert
Catering
C Fresh Mint Roll
Rice paper roll stuffed with shrimp or tofu, fresh vegetable,mint,and noodle served with garlic sauce topped with peanut)$40.00
C Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated Chicken skewer, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.$60.00
C Beef Satay
Grilled marinated Beef skewer, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.$65.00
C Crispy Egg Rolls
Deep fried egg roll,served with sweet garlic sauce$60.00
C Rocket Shrimp
Deep Fried marinated shrimp wrapped in rice paper.$50.00
C Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wing served with sweet garlic sauce.$55.00
C Papaya Salad
Fresh green shredded papaya with tomato,green bean and peanut,marinated with light sweet,sour garlic dressing$50.00
C Mango Salad
Shredded fresh mango with shrimp,mint,onion mixed with thai spices and seasoning.$60.00
C Chicken Larb Salad
Ground chicken in roasted rice powder,chili,mint,onion and spicy lime sauce served on lecture.$60.00
C Beef Larb Salad
Grilled beef in roasted rice powder,chili,mint,onion and spicy lime sauce served on lecture.$65.00
C Yellow Curry
Yellow curry with chicken cooked in coconut milk and potato cubes, served with cucumber salad$65.00
C Red Curry
Red curry paste in a coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and sweet basil with choice of chicken, beef or pork.$65.00
C Green Curry
Spicy green curry cooked in coconut milk with choice of chicken, beef or pork, eggplant, green beans and fresh sweet basil.$65.00
C Panang Curry
Mild red thick curry in a coconut milk with carrot, bell pepper, sweet basil, and tender beef cube.$70.00
C Pumpkin Curry
Thai style red curry with pumpkin, sweet basil, bell pepper, carrot and baby corn.$80.00
C Padthai Noodle
Pan fried rice noodle with chicken, fried tofu, egg, bean sprouts and green onion topped with ground peanut.$65.00
C Pad See Eew
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of chicken, beef, pork or tofu with garlic, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.$65.00
C Drunken Noodle
Pan fried rice noodles with choice of chicken, beef pork or tofu with garlic, basil, chili, egg and vegetable.$65.00
C Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli and egg.$65.00
C Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, raisin and egg.$70.00
C Thai Basil Fried Rice
Sweet basil leaves, hot pepper, green bean stir-fried with rice in homemade sauce.$70.00
C Thai Basil
Minced chicken, pork, beef, or vegetarian. Sauteed choice of meat in sweet basil and fresh chili garlic sauce.$65.00
C Pra Ram
Choice of meat on steamed spinach topped with peanut sauce.$65.00
C Pad Prik King
Sauteed choice of meat with green bean and bell pepper in sweet red chili garlic sauce.$65.00
C Cashew Nut Chicken
Sauteed cashew nut with chicken, onion, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce.$70.00
C Grilled Marinated Pork
Grilled marinated thin slices of pork, served with chili garlic sauce.$70.00
C Peppercorn Beef
Sautee beef with onion,green bean,eggplant,basil with black pepper garlic sauce.$75.00
C Garlic Prawns
Marinated jumbo prawns sauteed in garlic black pepper sauce with steamed vegetable.$85.00
C Spicy Peppercorn Fish
Slighly deep fried fish fillet sautee with peppercorn,bell pepper,onion,coconut milk,chilli in homemade suace.$85.00
C Tofu Claypot
Sautéed tofu, baby corn, mushroom, green onion, broccoli, cabbage in ginger garlic sauce.$65.00
C Tofu Madness
Slightly fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, pepper, basil, onion, green bean, eggplant in Thai southern style sauce.$70.00
C Mixed Green
Sauteed of Chinese broccoli, green beans, Napa cabbage, tomato, baby corn,carrot,and broccoli in light garlic sauce$65.00
C Spicy Peppercorn Tofu
Slightly deep fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, coconut milk, chili sauce.$65.00
C Lemongrass Chicken
Stir fried chicken, lemongrass, onion, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce.$65.00
C Garlic Chicken
Stir fried chicken with garlic pepper sauce with steam vegetable.$65.00
C Chicken Paradise
Sautéed fried chicken with onion, cucumber, tomato and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.$75.00
C Broccoli Beef
Sautéed beef with broccoli in garlic soy sauce.$75.00
C Jasmine Rice$35.00
C Brown Rice$45.00
C Coconut Rice$50.00
Spicy Peppercorn Fish
Deep-fried battered fish fillets sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, basil, coconut milk and red curry chili paste.