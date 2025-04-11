Andaman Thai - Danville (Crow Canyon) Danville (Crow Canyon)
Appetizers
Fresh Spring Rolls
Rice paper roll stuffed with shrimp or tofu, fresh vegetable, mint, and noodle served with peanut sauce.$11.95
Curry Puff
Small pie of curry potato, carrot, onion stuffed in deep fried pastry shell served with sweet garlic cucumber sauce topped with peanut.$12.95
Satay Chicken
Grilled marinated Chicken skewers, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.$13.95
Satay Beef
Grilled marinated beef skewers, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.$14.95
Golden Tofu
Crispy tofu served with spicy creamy Siracha and sweet and sour sauce topped with peanut.$11.95
Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wings topped with fried basil and sweet tamarind sauce.$12.95
Roti and Curry
Roti with one choice of curry sauce.$12.95
Rocket Shrimp
Deep fried marinated shrimp wrapped with egg roll shell, served with sweet garlic sauce.$13.95
Salmon Rolls
Crispy roll stuffed with Salmon, basil and avocado served with spicy creamy cilantro sauce$14.95
Crispy Rolls (Lady Fingers)
Fried egg rolls, served with sweet garlic sauce.$12.95
Corn Fritters
Sweet corn deep fried in batter, served with sweet cucumber garlic sauce.$13.95
Fried Calamari
Deep fried batter calamari served with sweet chili sauce.$14.95
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft crabs, serving with chili garlic sauce.$15.95
Soups
Tom Kha
Slow-cooked dark meat chicken in creamy coconut milk soup with Thai herbs and mushrooms .$14.95
Tom Yum
Spicy and sour soup with mushroom, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaf, onion, tomatoes and sweet hot chili paste.$14.95
Pho Tak
Spicy and sour soup with combination seafood and mushroom soup with a touch of lemon grass, onion, Tomatoes and chili.$20.95
Gang Jurd
Combination of shrimp, chicken and tofu in clear broth with spinach, cabbage and silver noodle topped with chopped cilantro, green onions and fried garlic.$17.95
Salad
Papaya Salad
Fresh green shredded papaya salad with tomato, green bean and peanut, marinated with garlic and Thai spicy and sour sauce.$11.95
Mango Salad
Shredded fresh mango with shrimps, fresh cilantro, onion mixed with Thai spices and seasoning.$14.95
Chicken Larb
Minced chicken in roasted rice powder, chili, and spicy lime sauce with a touch of fresh mint and onio$13.95
Beef Larb
Grilled beef in roasted rice powder, chili, and spicy lime sauce with a touch of fresh mint and onion$15.95
Chicken Salad
Fresh salad, tomatoes, cucumber, fried onion and grill chicken served with creamy lemon dressing.$13.95
Tofu Salad
Crispy tofu in garlic lime sauce, cilantro, onion, tomato, carrot, cucumber over fresh salad.$13.95
Grilled Beef Salad
Grilled marinated steak in spicy lime sauce, onion, carrot, cucumber, tomatoes and cilantro with green salad.$15.95
Crispy Rice Salad
Crispy coconut rice mixed with cured pork, peanuts, scallions, red onion, mint and cilantro.$17.95
Three Buddy
Lao style papaya salad served with grilled BBQ pork and sticky rice.$29.99
Seafood Salad
Mixed seafood salad seasoning with lime juice and sweet chili sauce$18.95
Entree
Fire Pork Belly
Crispy pork belly stir fried with green bean, bell pepper, onion, basil in Southern Thai spicy paste. (This dish is SPICY)$18.95
Pad Cha Moo Krob
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Thai herb, bell pepper, onion, basil, lemongrass, peppercorn in chili garlic sauce.$18.95
Chicken Paradise
Sautéed fried chicken with onion, cucumber, tomato and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.$16.95
Lemongrass Chicken
Stir fried chicken, lemongrass, onion, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce.$14.95
Pad Prik King
Sautéed choice of meat with green bean in red chili garlic sauce.$14.95
Pad Prik Sod
Thai Sautéed choice of meat jalapeño, onion, bell pepper, fresh ginger and broccoli in garlic chili sauce.$14.95
Lava Beef
Stir-fried beef with peppercorn, bell pepper, basil, onion, green bean in Southern Thai spicy paste. (This dish is Spicy)$17.95
Basil
Sautéed choice of meat in sweet basil garlic sauce.$14.95
Grilled Marinated Pork
Grilled marinated thin slices of pork, served with chili garlic sauce.$16.95
Cashew Nut Chicken
Sautéed cashew nut with fried chicken, onion, baby corn, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce$15.95
Ginger Eggplant
Sautéed eggplant with chicken, garlic, bell pepper in basil ginger sauce.$16.95
Broccoli Beef
Sautéed beef with broccoli in garlic soy sauce.$16.95
Pepppercorn Beef
Sautee beef with onion,green bean,eggplant,basil with black pepper garlic sauce.$17.95
Pra Ram
Choice of meat on bed of spinach, topped with peanut sauce.$14.95
Garlic Chicken
Stir fried chicken with garlic pepper sauce with steam vegetable.$14.95
Cashew Nut Tofu
Sautéed cashew nut with fried chicken, onion, baby corn, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce$15.95
Veggies Lover
Sauteed of green beans, Napa cabbage, tomato, baby corn,carrot,and broccoli in light garlic sauce$14.95
Tofu Madness
Slightly fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, pepper, basil, onion, green bean, eggplant in Thai southern style sauce. *This item is Thai-spicy*$16.95
Tofu Claypot
Sautéed tofu, baby corn, mushroom, green onion, broccoli, cabbage in ginger garlic sauce.$14.95
Spicy Peppercorn Tofu
Slightly deep fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, coconut milk, chili sauce.$15.95
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli and egg.$14.95
Tom Yum Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with Tom Yum style spicy and sour sauce, egg, baby corn, tomato, bell pepper, onion and mushroom.$15.95
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, raisin and egg.$15.95
Basil Fried Rice
Sweet basil leaves, hot pepper, green bean stir-fried with rice in homemade sauce.$15.95
Curries
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry with chicken slowed cooked in coconut milk and potato cubes, served with cucumber salad.$14.95
Green Curry
Spicy green curry cooked in coconut milk with choice of meat, eggplant and green beans.$14.95
Red Curry
Red curry paste in a coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and sweet basil with choice of meat.$14.95
Panang Nur
Mild red thick curry in a coconut milk with carrot, bell pepper, sweet basil, and tender beef cube.$16.95
Pumpkin Curry
Thai-style red curry sauce with pumpkin, basil, bell pepper, green bean and baby corn.$19.95
Noodle
Pad Thai
Pan fried rice noodle with chicken, tofu, egg, bean sprouts and onion topped with peanut.$14.95
Drunken Noodle
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of meat with garlic, basil, chili, egg and vegetable.$14.95
Pad See Eew
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of meat with garlic, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.$14.95
Noodle Soup
Stew Beef Noodle Soup
The tender braised beef ,beef balls ,egg noodle, bean sprout cilantro and green onion in rich beef broth$17.95
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken, bean sprouts, cilantro, onion, rice noodle served in a light chicken broth.$15.95
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in spicy and sour broth, bean sprouts, cilantro, onion, peanuts, minced chicken, shrimp, tofu and fish ball.$17.95
Yen Ta Fo
Rice noodle with shrimp,calamari,fish cakes,fish ball,fried tofu and Chinese broccoli in spicy broth$17.95
Seafood and Fish
Ginger Fish
Slightly deep fried fish with onion, bell pepper, mushroom with fresh ginger garlic pepper sauce.$20.95
Spicy Peppercorn Fish
Slighly deep fried fish fillet sautee with peppercorn,bell pepper,onion,coconut milk,chilli in homemade suace.$21.95
Garlic Whole Fish
Fried crispy whole fish topped with garlic pepper sauce,served with steamed vegetables$27.95
Goong Kratiem
Marinated jumbo prawns sauteed in garlic black pepper sauce with steamed vegetable.$20.95
Seafood Hot Plate
Combination of prawns, scallop, calamari, fish and mussel sauteed in homemade garlic spicy sauce, served on sizzling plate.$22.95
Pla Rad Prik
Choice of deep fried fish fillet in batter or whole fish topped with sweet tamarind sauce and crispy basil.$21.95
Secret Menu
Tamarind Prawns
Fried prawns and onion topped with Garlic in sweet & sour tamarind sauce.$20.95
Pad Cha Seafood
Stir fried combination seafood with thai herb,bell pepper,onion,basil,lemongrass in thai ginger chilli sauce.$22.95
Seafood Champion
Combination seafood cooked with coconut milk, red chili paste, bell pepper, onion, basil and egg.$26.95
Spicy Cat Fish
Stir fried breaded fish with bell pepper,onion, eggplant, and basil in Thai spicy chili paste. *This item is Thai spicy*$21.95
Khua King Kai
Southern Thai spicy curry paste with minced chicken and fresh Thai chili served with vegetable and coconut rice. (This dish is SPICY)$19.95
Gang Som Sai Bua
The Southern-Thai style spicy tamarind curry with lotus root and shrimp served with coconut rice and sided with steam vegetables. (This dish is SPICY)$20.95
Sides
Desserts
Drinks
Catering
C Fresh Mint Roll
Rice paper roll stuffed with shrimp or tofu, fresh vegetable,mint,and noodle served with garlic sauce topped with peanut)$40.00
C Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated Chicken skewer, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.$60.00
C Beef Satay
Grilled marinated Beef skewer, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.$65.00
C Crispy Egg Rolls
Deep fried egg roll,served with sweet garlic sauce$55.00
C Rocket Shrimp
Deep Fried marinated shrimp wrapped in rice paper.$50.00
C Curry Puff
Fried fish cake mixed with green beans and thai spice, served with sweet cucumber garlic sauce.$90.00
C Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wing served with sweet garlic sauce.$55.00
C Papaya Salad
Fresh green shredded papaya with tomato,green bean and peanut,marinated with light sweet,sour garlic dressing$50.00
C Mango Salad
Shredded fresh mango with shrimp,mint,onion mixed with thai spices and seasoning.$60.00
C Chicken Larb Salad
Ground chicken in roasted rice powder,chili,mint,onion and spicy lime sauce served on lecture.$60.00
C Beef Larb Salad
Grilled beef in roasted rice powder,chili,mint,onion and spicy lime sauce served on lecture.$65.00
C Yellow Curry
Yellow curry with chicken cooked in coconut milk and potato cubes, served with cucumber salad$65.00
C Red Curry
Red curry paste in a coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and sweet basil with choice of chicken, beef or pork.$65.00
C Green Curry
Spicy green curry cooked in coconut milk with choice of chicken, beef or pork, eggplant, green beans and fresh sweet basil.$65.00
C Panang Beef
Mild red thick curry in a coconut milk with carrot, bell pepper, sweet basil, and tender beef cube.$70.00
C Pumpkin Curry
Chicken, pork, beef, vegetarian, or extra for seafood. Thai style red curry with pumpkin, sweet basil, bell pepper, and baby corn.$80.00
C Padthai Noodle
Pan-fried rice noodle with chicken, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, and green onion topped with ground peanut.$65.00
C Pad See Eew
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of chicken, beef, pork or tofu with garlic, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.$65.00
C Drunken Noodle
Pan fried rice noodles with choice of chicken, beef pork or tofu with garlic, basil, chili, egg and vegetable.$65.00
C Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli and egg.$65.00
C Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, raisin and egg.$70.00
C Thai Basil Fried Rice
Sweet basil leaves, hot pepper, green bean stir-fried with rice in homemade sauce.$70.00
C Thai Basil
Minced chicken, pork, beef, or vegetarian. Sauteed choice of meat in sweet basil and fresh chili garlic sauce.$65.00
C Pra Ram
Choice of meat on steamed spinach topped with peanut sauce.$65.00
C Pad Prik King
Chicken, pork, beef, or vegetarian. Sauteed choice of meat with green bean in red chili garlic sauce$65.00
C Cashew Nut Chicken
Sauteed cashew nut with chicken, onion, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce.$70.00
C Grilled Marinated Pork
Grilled marinated thin slices of pork, served with chili garlic sauce.$70.00
C Garlic Black Pepper Beef
Sautee beef with onion,green bean,eggplant,basil with black pepper garlic sauce.$75.00
C Garlic Prawns
Marinated jumbo prawns sauteed in garlic black pepper sauce with steamed vegetable.$85.00
C Spicy Peppercorn Fish
Slighly deep fried fish fillet sautee with peppercorn,bell pepper,onion,coconut milk,chilli in homemade suace.$85.00
C Tofu Claypot
Sautéed tofu, baby corn, mushroom, green onion, broccoli, cabbage in ginger garlic sauce.$65.00
C Tofu Madness
Slightly fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, pepper, basil, onion, green bean, eggplant in Thai southern style sauce.$70.00
C Mixed Green
Sauteed of green beans, Napa cabbage, tomato, baby corn,carrot,and broccoli in light garlic sauce$65.00
C Spicy Peppercorn Tofu
Slightly deep fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, coconut milk, chili sauce.$65.00
C Jasmine Rice$35.00
C Brown Rice$45.00