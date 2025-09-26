Skip to Main content
Andaman Thai
1560 Newell Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
400 Market Place, San Ramon, CA
9000 Crow Canyon Rd.Ste K, Danville, CA
Satay Beef
Satay Beef
Grilled marinated beef skewers, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
Andaman Thai Locations and Hours
(Market Place)
(925) 365-1799
400 Market Place, San Ramon, CA 94583
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 12PM
All hours
View menu
(Newell Avenue)
(925) 322-8667
1560 Newell Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Danville (Crow Canyon)
(925) 648-1790
9000 Crow Canyon Rd.Ste K, Danville, CA 94506
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11:30AM
All hours
View menu
